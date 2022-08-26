JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,128,278 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 711.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $180,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Textron by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 161,844 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Textron by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Textron by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Textron Stock Up 2.5 %

TXT stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.