Justin Dean Sells 17,836 Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WM Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:MAPS opened at $2.82 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in WM Technology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

