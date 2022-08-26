Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDAGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

