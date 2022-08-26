Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $226.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.