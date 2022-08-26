Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.