Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNTK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Kinetik stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 144.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,335,240.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

