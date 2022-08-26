Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

KPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 95.3 %

KPRX stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.42. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

