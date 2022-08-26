Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance

