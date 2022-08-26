KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of KLA by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of KLA by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLAC stock opened at $376.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.