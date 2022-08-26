L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $238.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

