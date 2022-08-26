Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research stock opened at $478.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

