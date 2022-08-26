Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.16.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

