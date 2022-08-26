Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.
Lannett Stock Performance
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.57 on Friday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
