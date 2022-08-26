Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Lannett Stock Performance

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.57 on Friday. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Get Lannett alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lannett by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 247,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lannett by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lannett by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Lannett by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 153,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.