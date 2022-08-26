Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 27,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.13 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $439.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.