Litchfield Hills Research Comments on KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

