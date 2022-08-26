LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 123.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of LL Flooring worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,294,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.13. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.14.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

