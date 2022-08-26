LTC Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTCGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,428,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

