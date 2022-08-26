LTC Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LTC Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LTC Properties stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,428,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

