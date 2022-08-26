Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of M opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macy’s news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,290 shares of company stock worth $1,636,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $13,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 18,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

