Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.