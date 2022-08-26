Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
Mannatech Price Performance
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
