Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

