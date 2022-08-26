Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $90 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ITT were worth $89,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Insider Transactions at ITT

ITT Price Performance

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

