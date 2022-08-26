Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $92.97 Million Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,456,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,373 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $92,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

