Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,737 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $95,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $31,809,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 148,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

