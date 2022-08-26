Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $88,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after buying an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,396.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after buying an additional 437,707 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.13. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.