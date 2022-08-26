Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,735 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Polaris were worth $94,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Trading Up 2.2 %

PII stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.36. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

