Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Medtronic stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

