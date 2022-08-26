Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.
Medtronic Stock Up 3.2 %
Medtronic stock opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after purchasing an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.