Melco Resorts & Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average daily volume of 2,758 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 11.2 %

MLCO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

