Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $588,055.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,266 shares of company stock worth $2,186,340 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

