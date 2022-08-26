Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 149,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

MGV stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.80 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.