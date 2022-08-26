Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

MACK stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,155 shares of company stock worth $176,452 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.