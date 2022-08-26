Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

MACK stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.

Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,155 shares of company stock worth $176,452 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

