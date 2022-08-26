Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
MACK stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63.
Insider Transactions at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 33,155 shares of company stock worth $176,452 in the last 90 days. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
