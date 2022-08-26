Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 643,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Meten Holding Group Stock Performance
Shares of METX stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Meten Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.
Meten Holding Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meten Holding Group (METX)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Meten Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.