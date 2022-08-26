Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 643,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Meten Holding Group Stock Performance

Shares of METX stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Meten Holding Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Meten Holding Group Company Profile

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

