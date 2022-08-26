MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,896 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 152.9% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 511,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,194,000 after buying an additional 1,235,554 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTG. Bank of America upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE MTG opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.