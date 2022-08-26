Michael David Dunn Sells 34,436 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,525.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $289,491.56.

On Friday, August 19th, Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $8,067,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $219,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

