Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,456 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,872,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,868,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

