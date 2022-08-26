Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Mineral Resources Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of Mineral Resources stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mineral Resources (MALRY)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.