Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Mineral Resources stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

