Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.13% of Minerals Technologies worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,402,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

