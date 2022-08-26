Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOAW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 739,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

