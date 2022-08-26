Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Miromatrix Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Miromatrix Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Miromatrix Medical Competitors 653 3534 10264 150 2.68

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 79.14%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Miromatrix Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

20.4% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 -$14.67 million -2.22 Miromatrix Medical Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.56

Miromatrix Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -89,379.31% -51.62% -45.72% Miromatrix Medical Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Summary

Miromatrix Medical rivals beat Miromatrix Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

