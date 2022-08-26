Mizuho Boosts Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $51.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,463,000 after purchasing an additional 288,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,941,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,218 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.