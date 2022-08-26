Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $84.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.