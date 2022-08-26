Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,142.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 626,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,183,000 after acquiring an additional 576,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after acquiring an additional 541,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $165.53 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.63. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

