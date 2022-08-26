Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

SPGI opened at $379.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.56.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

