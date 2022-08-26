Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 303 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

