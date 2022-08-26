Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $350.25 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.54.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.