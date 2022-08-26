Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital International Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after acquiring an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $272.81 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

