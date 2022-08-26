Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 47,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 11,499.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.46. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.45) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

