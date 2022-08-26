Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

