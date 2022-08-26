Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 270,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 116,551 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,250,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 73,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

About Colliers International Group

Shares of CIGI opened at $126.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average is $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

