Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,936,000 after acquiring an additional 196,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,020,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,407 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

