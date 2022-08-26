Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,255,000 after purchasing an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Workday by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its 200 day moving average is $154.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.72.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

