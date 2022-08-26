Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

IVOO opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.85. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.76.

